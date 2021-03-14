Police: 2 separate shootings, leave 2 injured, 1 seriously

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured, one seriously Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 56th and Hampton. A 24-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated.

The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near 91st and Bradley.

Police say the victim was driving when the suspect vehicle approached and an occupant fired several shots, striking the victim. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition. He arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.