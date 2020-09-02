Police: 2 men shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 2. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near 22nd Street and National Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say he walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police arrested a 30-year-old man. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

The second shooting happened around 4 a.m. near 32nd Street and Lisbon Avenue. The victim, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.