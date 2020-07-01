Police: 16-year-old girl among 2 dead in separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened Tuesday night, June 30 and early Wednesday morning, July 1.



The first shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. The victim is a 16-year-old girl from Milwaukee.



The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.



The second shooting happened around Holton and Center around 2:30 a.m. The victim is a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee.



The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated, and so far, no arrests have been made.





Fatal shooting near Holton and Center





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.