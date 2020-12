article

A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun in his home early Sunday, Dec. 6, police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 76th Street and Hadley Street.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

Two guns were recovered by police.