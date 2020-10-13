Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Oct. 12 and early Tuesday morning, Oct. 13. One person is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near Holton and Chambers. The victim, a 43-year-old old Milwaukee resident, was shot while driving. The circumstances are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened near 33rd and Wright around 1:15 a.m. Police say a 50- year-old Milwaukee resident was shot and killed during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The third shooting happened near 105th and Jonen. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee resident, was shot by a bullet that penetrated his residence from outside. The circumstances that are still under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.