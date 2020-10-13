Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Oct. 12 and early Tuesday morning, Oct. 13. One person is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings.
The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near Holton and Chambers. The victim, a 43-year-old old Milwaukee resident, was shot while driving. The circumstances are still under investigation.
The second shooting happened near 33rd and Wright around 1:15 a.m. Police say a 50- year-old Milwaukee resident was shot and killed during circumstances that are still under investigation.
The third shooting happened near 105th and Jonen. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee resident, was shot by a bullet that penetrated his residence from outside. The circumstances that are still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.