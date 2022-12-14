Polar bear makes 'snow angels' at Utah zoo after snowstorm

It turns out children aren't the only ones who like to make snow angels after a fresh blanket of snow.

Nikita, a polar bear at Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo, also made her own "snow angels" on Tuesday.

A storm forced the zoo to close for a day after the area received more than 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A video posted by the Hogle Zoo (@HogleZoo) showed the bear rolling around in the white stuff.

Zookeepers said the bear has water-repellent fur to "shake off water or ice" and "small ears and tail [to] prevent heat loss," helping the animals thrive in a cold environment.

