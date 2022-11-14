P!nk at American Family Field on Aug. 14

article

P!nk will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 14 with special guests Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, November 20 at 11 p.m.through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.