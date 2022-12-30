Pleasant Prairie police chase, Illinois crash; man wanted

article

Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a man involved in a police chase that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road in Illinois on Friday, Dec 30.

In a news release, police identified the man as 32-year-old Devin Dussault of Zion, Illinois. Officials said he is also a suspect in several stalking and criminal damage investigations – and his "actions have become increasingly more violent."

Police spotted Dussault driving near 39th Avenue and 85th Street early Friday morning. When an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, Dussault sped off and the chase began.

Dussault allegedly drove into oncoming traffic as he fled, police said. The pursuit stretched into Lake County, Illinois where stop sticks disabled Dussault's vehicle. He then got out and ran off.

Police set up a permitter, and several K-9 units and drone teams were deployed, but Dussault was not found.

A nationwide full extradition warrant is out for his arrest. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous; if seen, do not approach. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pleasant Prairie police at 262-694-7353.