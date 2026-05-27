Pleasant Prairie fatal crash; driver hit tree, speed believed to be factor

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The Brief One person is dead after a crash in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree near 22nd and 91st. The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.



One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday morning, May 27.

What we know:

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and 91st Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling westbound on 91st Street when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver died as a result of the crash.

Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

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The roadway remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Pending official notification by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, the identity of the deceased will not be released at this time.