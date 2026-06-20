Pleasant Prairie 2-vehicle crash, 3 people injured

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The Brief A crash in Pleasant Prairie left three people injured on Friday, June 19. The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 165 and State Highway 32. One person was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, and the other two were taken to local hospitals.



Three people were injured in a crash in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, June 19.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, it along with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of State Highway 165 and State Highway 32 (104th St. and Sheridan Road) for a report of a serious vehicle crash.

Officers arrived on scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and a large debris field scattered across the intersection.

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Preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling southbound on State Highway 32 when a northbound vehicle tried to turn west onto State Highway 165, resulting in a crash. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Three people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to serious. One of the drivers was flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The other driver and a passenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department reminds everyone of the importance of wearing seat belts while traveling in a motor vehicle.