Pilot flies helicopter to Richfield Cabela's, lands in parking lot

The Brief A man flew his helicopter from Rosendale to the Cabela's parking lot in Richfield on Saturday, Aug. 1. He said he flew instead of driving because "the drive was too long." The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were no violations or arrests.



A Wisconsin man decided that the drive to Cabela's was too long, and opted instead to fly to the store in a helicopter.

Flight to Cabela's

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 1, at about 6 p.m. a sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a helicopter landing in the Cabela's parking lot in Richfield.

The deputy met up with the pilot, a 69-year-old Rosendale man, who said he had flown to Cabela's because, "the drive was too long."

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He was properly licensed, landed safely, complied with all applicable FAA regulations, and took the time to answer the deputy's questions regarding helicopter landing requirements.

The sheriff's office added that there were no violations or arrests, just a "unique way to make a shopping trip to avoid all the roundabouts in front of Cabela's."