Pictures: Brewers players, their pups ready for Bark at the Park

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The Brief Some of the Milwaukee Brewers players shared pictures of them with their dogs. Fans can bring their dogs to American Family Field for the "Bark at the Park" theme night as the Brewers face the Padres on Tuesday, May 12.



When the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Tuesday, May 12, it is also "Bark at the Park" day, when baseball fans can bring their furry friends to enjoy the game.

Brew Crew pups

What we know:

FOX6 reached out to the Brewers to find out which of the players may be willing to share pictures of their pups. The collection we received is in the photo gallery below.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Aaron Ashby and his dog, Nelly

Helpful Bark at the Park reminders

The Brewers offered the following Bark at the Park FAQs.

All attendees bringing a dog are required to read and agree to the Release of Liability and Assumption of Risk Agreement before completing their Bark at the Park purchase.

Any person accompanying a dog at American Family Field must be at least eighteen years of age or older. Both a human and dog ticket are required to purchase Bark at the Park. Limit of 2 dogs and max of 4 human tickets allowed.

All dogs must have a special dog ticket to enter American Family Field. This is to track the number of dogs attending and plan out the item quantities.

All dogs attending must have complete and current vaccinations. Your dog must wear a current rabies tag to enter American Family Field. ID tags are strongly recommended.

All dogs MUST be on a leash at all times while on the American Family Field premises, including, but not limited to, in the parking lot before and after the game.

Dogs and their owners will be restricted to the "Canine Zone" in the Terrace Level (Sections 407-442)

Dry dog food and treats may be brought into American Family Field if such food and treats is in a sealable, one-quart plastic bag.

The Brewers reserve the right to refuse entry to any dog for any reason we may see.

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