Phishing scams: Wisconsin DMV customers targeted, officials say

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The Brief Wisconsin DMV warns of a new wave of scams featuring fraudulent texts and emails that threaten driver's license suspension to steal personal information. Consumers should ignore unsolicited messages, avoid clicking unknown links, and never provide personal details or payment to unverified sources. Official services should only be accessed through the official wisconsindmv.gov website.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) warned consumers on Monday, April 20, of a new wave of fraud attempts where scammers pretend to be from WisDOT. Some scams duplicate the look of official WisDOT content.

Don't get scammed

What we know:

A news release says the latest phishing scam, often from out of state or out of country phone numbers, warns of a "Driver’s License Suspension Pending" or vague "violation details" with a demand for urgent action and payment or "continue for details" button with link that could take you to unofficial websites. The scammers’ goal is to get individuals to click on fraudulent links or reveal personal information.

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Officials remind consumers, these are not from WisDOT or DMV.

Be on the lookout

What you can do:

Wisconsin DMV urges consumers to be on the lookout and follow these tips:

Be suspicious of demands for immediate action, personal information or money.

Do not share personal information with unsolicited emails or messages.

If you have not signed up to receive email or text messages from DMV and receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links.

Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to Wisconsin DMV's eNotify. Like most bank accounts, you will receive confirmation of transactions on your account which alerts you of any fraudulent activities. Sign up for eNotify

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If you are the victim of a scam, you may: