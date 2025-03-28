Phishing scam; Wisconsin Department of Transportation issues warning

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning consumers about phishing scams. Scammers are pretending to be from WisDOT to get individuals to reveal personal information. If you become a victim, the state wants to hear from you.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning consumers of reported phishing attempts via text.

Officials say scammers are pretending to be from WisDOT to get individuals to click on fraudulent links or reveal personal information.

Phishing scam

What we know:

The most common scam warns of a "final reminder" of an "outstanding toll…" Some scams duplicate the look of official WisDOT content. These are not from WisDOT or DMV. Wisconsin consumers should be wary of emails or messages that don’t seem true, for example, Wisconsin does not have tolls.

Wisconsin DMV urges consumers to be on the lookout and follow these tips:

Be suspicious of demands for money.

Do not share personal information with unsolicited emails or messages.

If you have not signed up to receive email or text messages from DMV and receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links.

Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to Wisconsin DMV's eNotify. Like most bank accounts, you will receive confirmation of transactions on your account which alerts you of any fraudulent activities. Sign up for eNotify here: wisconsindmv.gov/enotify

What you can do:

If you are the victim of a scam, you may:

Consider filing a police report with the local law enforcement agency where you reside.

Report internet-based crime: www.ic3.gov

Speak to AARP’s Fraud Watch Helpline and find Fraud Victim Support Groups (all ages accepted): https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-victim-support-group/?cmp=RDRCT-CSN-FRD-NEW-SUPPORT_GROUP_PAGE

Request a free credit report and research identity theft prevention: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action