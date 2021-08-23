Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval Monday to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in a fast-tracked eight months after emergency use authorization was given in December 2020.

A decision had been expected by January 2022 after U.S. regulators agreed to a "priority review" of Pfizer’s application in July, though many were expecting the decision to come much sooner given how closely the agency has been monitoring the vaccine’s widespread use.

In a statement, the FDA called the approval a "key achievement for public health."

"The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. "While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."

More than 186 million doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have been administered in the U.S. alone since December. Many more doses have gone to other countries that have authorized emergency use of the vaccine during the pandemic.

Pfizer’s application for full approval, which was submitted in late May, included the latest data from a large study that tracked participants 16 and older for six months after their second dose. The vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S., and Pfizer also intends to submit data needed for full approval in that age group.

"While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.," Woodcock added in the statement.

Sodium chloride is measured to be added to a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate ready for administration. (Photo by Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The emergency-use authorization (EUA) last winter allowed Pfizer’s vaccines to be administered before receiving full approval. The difference between EUA and full FDA approval is that they require different clinical studies, with full FDA approval requiring a longer monitoring period.

Since that time, the two-dose shot regiment — along with vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — has drastically improved the United States’ pandemic response.

The winter surge that showed as many as 300,000 cases in a single day sharply declined, as did the country’s hospitalization and death rates.

Even so, EUA is only valid for the duration of the health emergency, which is why vaccine manufacturers have sought full approval.

Pfizer first had to submit nonclinical and clinical data to the FDA in a process known as the Biologics License Application (BLA). That process can take several weeks to complete.

Then Pfizer applied for its priority review in May, and once the priority review was granted in July, the FDA was able to reach a decision on the drug in less than six months. But without it, the wait could have been up to 10 months.

Moderna applied for priority review in June, which has yet to be granted.

RELATED: COVID-19 booster and Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Here’s what to know

Pfizer’s full FDA approval comes as the U.S. is seeing another surge in cases and hospitalizations as the delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates stall.

Last week, U.S. health officials announced recommendations that all Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose, which could begin in September pending authorization from the FDA and a sign-off by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.