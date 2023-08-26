Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club clinic this weekend: Learn to Ski

article

Want to learn how to ski? Well, the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club is holding an adaptive ski clinic to teach people with differing abilities at Lakefront Park this weekend.

The clinic starts at 9 a.m. and will run until early afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. At least 20 skiers will be taking part in the clinic, one of several the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club holds each year.

Isley Gooden is on the scene to find out more.