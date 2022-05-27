Penny war for Leukemia Lymphoma Society at South Milwaukee school

Kids at a South Milwaukee elementary school are going to war with Leukemia.

Students at Lakeview Elementary are competing to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society by filling the buckets – one for each grade – with pocket change. Each penny is a point. Nickels, dimes, and quarters take away points from the bucket they’re placed in.

Angela LaRue, a special education aid at Lakeview, asked to start a penny war at the school. Her son, Daxton was diagnosed with Leukemia – cancer of the blood – when he was just five years old.