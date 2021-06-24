Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday night, June 23 near Water and Kilbourn. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, identified as an adult male, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The striking vehicle stayed on the scene.
This is a developing story.
