Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday night, June 23 near Water and Kilbourn. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified as an adult male, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The striking vehicle stayed on the scene. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story. 

Video released of Malcom James inside Racine County Jail before his death

A new video released from the Racine County sheriff's Office shows the moments leading up to an inmate's death.