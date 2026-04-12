Pedestrian killed in Sheboygan County semi crash on I-43

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The Brief A 48-year-old Sheboygan man died after being struck by a semi on I-43 in the Town of Mosel. Deputies said the man exited a pulled-over vehicle before being hit by a northbound semi. Authorities said the crash happened Sunday afternoon south of Garton Road.



A 48-year-old Sheboygan man died Sunday, April 12, after being struck by a semi on Interstate 43 in the Town of Mosel, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:12 p.m. on northbound I-43 south of Garton Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man had pulled over while driving a Ford Explorer and exited his vehicle along the interstate. Officials said the man was then struck by a passing semi tractor-trailer traveling northbound on I-43.

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The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted.

The victim is identified only as a 48-year-old man from Sheboygan. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Dig deeper:

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Orange Cross Ambulance, Howards Grove Fire Department, Haven Fire Department and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.