Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run on north side

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition near N. 11th Street and W. Atkinson around 1:45 a.m.

A vehicle jumped the curb and hit an unknown male pedestrian. Two occupants of the car were seen fleeing the striking vehicle on foot. The owner of the vehicle is in custody, police say.

The victim is in critical, yet stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

