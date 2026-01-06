Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Pulaski High School; taken to hospital

Published  January 6, 2026 8:27am CST
    • A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Pulaski High School on Tuesday. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Pulaski High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Jan. 6. 

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

