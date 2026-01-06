Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Pulaski High School; taken to hospital

article

The Brief A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Pulaski High School on Tuesday. This is a developing story.



A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Pulaski High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Jan. 6.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.