Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Pulaski High School; taken to hospital
article
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Pulaski High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Jan. 6.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.