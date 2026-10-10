Pedestrian fatally struck near 49th and Burleigh Saturday; driver in custody

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The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a 39-year-old driver early Saturday, Oct. 10, for a crash that killed a pedestrian. The crash happened near 49th and Burleigh at around 2:15 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police arrested a 39-year-old driver early Saturday, Oct. 10, for a crash that killed a pedestrian.

What we know:

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According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the crash scene at around 2:15 a.m. near 49th and Burleigh.

A vehicle was traveling west on Burleigh when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver was taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.