Pat Sajak's final week on Wheel of Fortune, Gino has more

In the buzz, this week Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to Wheel of Fortune after almost 40 years.

Plus, a reboot of American Gladiators is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

And, Giannis Antetokounmpo can add another title to his resume, not an NBA title this time, but instead the title of film producer.

He is set to produce his first scripted feature film.

Gino Salomone joined FOX6 WakeUp to break it all down.