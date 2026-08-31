Partial wall collapse at vacant Milwaukee industrial building

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The Brief A building in Milwaukee's Harbor View neighborhood suffered a partial wall collapse on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31. Part of the wall on the National Warehouse Corp. building near Water and Bruce collapsed. The Milwaukee Fire Department determined that the vacant building is unsafe and needs to be demolished.



The Milwaukee Fire Department is on scene of a wall collapse at a vacant industrial building in the Harbor View neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 31.

Collapse details

What we know:

The collapse was reported by a delivery driver who was at the building next door at about 12:15 p.m.

FOX6 crews on scene captured pictures of a large section of collapsed wall on the National Warehouse Corp. building near Water and Bruce.

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The Milwaukee Fire Department determined the building is unsafe for people to be inside it, and are working to get a raze order on the building and are currently working with the building owners and management to come up with a plan to get the building taken down safely.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services says that a condemnation inspector is there at the request of MFD.

The Milwaukee Police Department will keep a perimeter around the building to make sure people stay away.