Partial building collapse in Milwaukee; next steps toward demolition

The Brief The Department of Neighborhood Services continues to monitor the site of the partial building collapse in Milwaukee. A building in Milwaukee's Harbor View neighborhood suffered a partial wall collapse on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31. The Milwaukee Fire Department determined that the vacant building is unsafe and needs to be demolished.



The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) on Tuesday, Sept. 1 provided an update following a partial building collapse at a vacant industrial building in the Harbor View neighborhood.

The collapse was reported by a delivery driver who was at the building next door at about 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. No one was inside the building when the partial collapse happened, and no injuries have been reported.

Emergency raze order

What we know:

The Department of Neighborhood Services stated it is actively monitoring the partial building collapse site to ensure public safety and coordinate upcoming demolition efforts.

A news release states that the property is subject to an emergency raze order. The owner is required to mist the compromised structure—applying a light spray of water to suppress potential airborne dust.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

If the property owner is unable to begin misting, the Milwaukee Fire Department is on standby to perform the dust-suppression work.

Site security

What we know:

The property owner is installing temporary fencing around the site at the direction of DNS to keep the public out.

Alongside current neighborhood barricades, the Department of Public Works is adding inlet protection to adjacent storm sewers to keep demolition runoff out of the drainage system.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As demolition preparations move forward, the Milwaukee Health Department will monitor air quality in nearby businesses and surrounding neighborhoods.

Partial wall collapse at the National Warehouse Corp. building

Demolition planning

What we know:

To date, the property owner has gathered two demolition bids following the submission of an insurance claim.

Once a demolition contractor is hired, DNS will meet with them to coordinate the next steps, aiming to advance the process quickly while maintaining essential safety standards.

Related article