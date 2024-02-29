Panera settles class-action lawsuit over delivery fees: Here’s how to file a claim

article

Panera Bread Company has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the restaurant misled customers about delivery and menu prices on orders made through its app and website.

As part of the agreement filed in the Circuit Court for St. Louis County, Missouri, Panera denies any wrongdoing, but determined it made sense to settle rather than incur further costs of defending itself by going through with a trial.

Panera did not immediately respond to FOX Business ' request for comment on the settlement.

Under the terms of the settlement, Panera customers who ordered food from the company's app or website between Oct. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, may be entitled to compensation.

The sign outside of a Panera bread restaurant. (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images)

The company sent email notices to people who made orders online during that time, and those impacted may verify their status by entering the code on the form.

The deadline to file a claim is June 10, 2024, and those who qualify may choose to either receive two "Soups and Mac" food vouchers worth $9.50 each, or a cash award of up to $12.

Panera's settlement comes after Chick-fil-A settled a similar suit .

Chick Fil A logo and sign over restaurant, Manhattan, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

The chicken sandwich chain agreed earlier this month to pay $4.4 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it deceived customers by promising low-cost delivery but then marked up food prices on delivery orders by 25%-30%.

