Painted hearts encourage social distancing at Milwaukee parks

Painted hearts have popped up in downtown Milwaukee parks to encourage social distancing -- part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week and Milwaukee County Parks' Love Your Parks campaign.

"Each year, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week draws in thousands to our downtown parks for free lunches and office challenge games," says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "While this year's event reflects health and safety guidelines, we've found new ways to express our gratitude to downtown's 93,000 employees and 30+ acres of parks and green spaces, especially with our new social distancing hearts at Cathedral Square Park and Pere Marquette Park."

A news release from Milwaukee County Parks officials Wednesday, Sept. 16 said spending freezes amid the coronavirus pandemic and "years of required department budget cuts" have impacted staffing levels, services and basic operations. Parks officials noted "historic low staff and funding levels, along wtih a backlog of deferred maintenance needs."

The Love Your Parks campaign is aimed at addressing those challenges -- with usage of Milwaukee County parks and trails skyrocketing over spring and summer as people have looked to get outdoors amid the pandemic.

With parks "in desperate need of some love," the release said the hearts are "another fun way to bring attention to our Love Your Parks campaign."

You can support the campaign by sharing your story of why parks matter to you, volunteering or donating to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation. CLICK HERE to learn more.