Packers to season ticket holders; account renewals may be declined

The Brief The Green Bay Packers warned season ticket holders that those purchasing tickets solely for resale may lose their renewal privileges. The team is conducting a "non-renewal exercise" for the 2026 season to ensure tickets are used by fans rather than brokers. With over 155,000 people on the waiting list, the organization is prioritizing fans who attend games to maintain Lambeau Field's atmosphere.



The Green Bay Packers have a stern message for its season ticket holders. In a news release, it says, "Simply put: Packers Season Ticket Holders who purchase their tickets with the sole intent of reselling them should not be Packers Season Ticket Holders."

"Non-renewal exercise"

What we know:

The Packers announced on Monday, Feb. 23, that with planning for the 2026 NFL season now underway, the team is continuing its non-renewal exercise. The goal is to ensure Packers season tickets are being used as intended.

A news release says invoices will be mailed to season ticket holders next week, with information outlining next season’s pricing and previewing next season’s home opponents. The information will also include the organization’s expectations for how season ticket holders utilize their Packers season tickets, a policy that may continue to evolve.

What they're saying:

Craig Benzel, Packers vice president of sales and business development, issued this statement in the news release:

"Our Season Ticket Holders are central to Lambeau Field’s significant homefield advantage and gameday experience. We continue to emphasize the purpose of having season tickets, which is to attend games and contribute to that atmosphere."

Officials said if the season ticket Holder cannot personally attend a game, they should make efforts to ensure their season tickets will be used by their fellow Packers fans. Season ticket holders who repeatedly resell their season tickets, whether on the secondary market or through ticket brokers (directly or indirectly), may have their renewal ability impacted without further warning, the release says.

As of 2025, more than 155,000 fans were on the Packers’ season-ticket waiting list.