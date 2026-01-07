article

Green Bay Packers fans are invited to give the team a playoff sendoff at Austin Straubel International Airport on Friday afternoon. Here's what to know.

When should I get there?

The community is encouraged to arrive at the airport before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9. Fans who come later may need to stand outside the terminal and queue up under the canopy outside the airport due to space limitations.

Where do I go?

Anyone with accessibility needs should be dropped off at the terminal entrance before parking. Once inside the terminal, fans will find a sign-making station where they can create posters and messages to help send the team off in true Green Bay fashion.

Airport officials remind attendees that while enthusiasm is encouraged, players, coaches, and staff should not be harassed. This event is intended to be a positive, respectful show of community pride and support.

Where do I park?

Free parking will be available in the airport's remote lot, which organizers said will be clearly marked with signage.

How to watch:

The Packers and Bears face off in the NFC Wild Card game on Saturday, Jan. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on both FOX6 and Amazon Prime. Gear up for the game with a special edition of FOX6 News streaming on FOX LOCAL at 6 p.m. Packers coverage continues on FOX6 after the game, too.

