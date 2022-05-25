Packers honor law enforcement officers: 'Protect & Serve Award'
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, May 25 honored several Wisconsin law enforcement officers as the Packers Protect & Serve Award winners. The officers were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty within the state of Wisconsin.
A news release says the winners received a special award and a $2,000 grant to benefit their department or a nonprofit.
The winners of the individual awards and the department award include:
- Officer Anthony Becker from the Port Washington Police Department
- Lieutenant Casey Cox from the Prairie du Chien Police Department
- Sergeant Mark Berner, Sergeant Tim Johnson and Deptuy Dustan Peterson from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office
- Chief Sara Knapp from the Shiocton Police Department
- Investigator Jessie Lewis from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Matthew Ninham from the Hortonville Police Department
- Sergeant Peter Rud from the Boyceville Police Department
- Deputy Kurt Thompson and K-9 Deputy Tito from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office
- Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz from the Milwaukee Police Department
- The Waukesha Police Department and Police Chief Daniel Thompson, recipients of the Department Award
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The awards themselves, hand-crafted wooden American flags, were made by Oneida Police Sergeant Nathan Ness through his small business HomeLee WoodWorking.
Advertisement
The Packers Protect & Serve Award is funded by Packers and the NFL Foundation, with each award recipient receiving a $2,000 grant to benefit his or her department or a nonprofit with which they are involved.