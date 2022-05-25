Packers honor law enforcement officers: 'Protect & Serve Award'

The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, May 25 honored several Wisconsin law enforcement officers as the Packers Protect & Serve Award winners. The officers were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty within the state of Wisconsin.

A news release says the winners received a special award and a $2,000 grant to benefit their department or a nonprofit.

The winners of the individual awards and the department award include:

Officer Anthony Becker from the Port Washington Police Department

Lieutenant Casey Cox from the Prairie du Chien Police Department

Sergeant Mark Berner, Sergeant Tim Johnson and Deptuy Dustan Peterson from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Sara Knapp from the Shiocton Police Department

Investigator Jessie Lewis from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Matthew Ninham from the Hortonville Police Department

Sergeant Peter Rud from the Boyceville Police Department

Deputy Kurt Thompson and K-9 Deputy Tito from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office

Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz from the Milwaukee Police Department

The Waukesha Police Department and Police Chief Daniel Thompson, recipients of the Department Award

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The awards themselves, hand-crafted wooden American flags, were made by Oneida Police Sergeant Nathan Ness through his small business HomeLee WoodWorking.

Advertisement

The Packers Protect & Serve Award is funded by Packers and the NFL Foundation, with each award recipient receiving a $2,000 grant to benefit his or her department or a nonprofit with which they are involved.