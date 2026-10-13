The Brief Hobart-Lawrence police intends to release redacted investigation records regarding Packers running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors, battery and criminal damage to property. He was fined and entered a deferred judgment agreement. Prosecutors said Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument that ended with him throwing her to the ground and damaging her phone.



A Wisconsin police department intends to release some, but not all, records related to its investigation into Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who was convicted and fined in a misdemeanor battery case last month.

Josh Jacobs records

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said it plans to release some redacted records as part of its investigation into what happened at Jacobs' home – but the department is temporarily withholding their release.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin law requires police departments to notify people who are named in records before they are released. It gives those people a five-day window to alert police that they intend to try to block the release of those records through a lawsuit, then 10 days to actually file the paperwork.

Josh Jacobs appears in court on Sept. 10, 2026.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said it issued those required notices on Oct. 5. The department said it has since received "written notifications from attorneys representing the record subjects of their intentions to seek judicial orders restraining disclosure, including objections concerning the broader investigative records."

What we don't know:

Wisconsin court records do not show any lawsuits filed against the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department as of Tuesday, Oct. 13. It's not clear

The backstory:

The Brown County District Attorney's Office charged Jacobs with two misdemeanors, battery and criminal damage to property, in August. The charges stemmed from a May incident involving his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument that ended with him throwing her to the ground and damaging her phone. Investigators said the victim suffered a head injury.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jacobs pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor charges on Sept. 10. A Brown County judge then ordered Jacobs to pay a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor battery charge and approved a deferred judgment agreement on a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge.

As part of the deferred judgment, Jacobs cannot get in trouble with the law, must do some sort of counseling and battery intervention, stay away from the victim and pay her restitution. If Jacobs does not violate the terms of the agreement within the next year, the charge will be dismissed.

Later in September, a Brown County judge denied a motion from the victim in the Jacobs case to permanently seal evidence. WLUK-TV reported Judge Marc Hammer filed a notice declining the motion, which was entered in court records. The victim's attorneys said the judge rejected the order due to a formatting error, and they resubmitted a motion.

Is Josh Jacobs suspended?

Big picture view:

The NFL placed Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list, which is not a formal suspension, in August. The designation prevents the running back from playing or practicing, but it allows him to keep receiving a paycheck as the NFL conducts its own investigation. Any games Jacobs misses while on the commissioner's exempt list would count toward a suspension, but he'd have to repay the money.

Featured article