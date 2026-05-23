article

The Brief Jordan Love and Ronika Stone Love publicly announced their baby's arrival. Love and Stone got married in 2025 after first meeting during Love’s rookie season. They shared that they were expecting a child on New Year's Day.



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone Love, publicly announced the arrival of their baby on social media Saturday.

What they're saying:

"A full month with our little ray of sunshine. Rayna Capri Love thank you for making our family whole, you are our everything," Stone Love posted on Instagram.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Love and Stone got married in 2025 after first meeting during Love’s rookie season in 2021. They shared that they were expecting a child on New Year's Day.

The 27-year-old quarterback is headed into his fourth season as Green Bay's starter. He's started 48 games and has thrown for more than 11,000 yards with 83 touchdowns since the team drafted him in 2021.

Injuries limited Love to 15 regular season starts last season, but he threw for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 101.2 passer rating – his best mark in his time as the team's starting quarterback. The team went 9-5-1 in those starts, also the best since he took the helm, before losing to the Chicago Bears in the playoffs.

This past season, Love was also the team's nominee for the prestigious NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players who strive to make a positive impact beyond the game.

Stone is a professional volleyball player and has spent three seasons with the San Diego Mojo after attending the University of Oregon.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add more information.