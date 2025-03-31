Packers GM: Elgton Jenkins will move from guard to center next season

article

The Brief Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says left guard Elgton Jenkins is expected to move over to center. The reasoning is to make room for the newly-signed Aaron Banks on the offensive line.



"He’s got a chance to be an All-Pro center," Gutekunst told reporters Monday, March 31, during the NFL owners meetings.

Banks, a guard who started 43 games for the San Francisco 49ers over the past three seasons, signed with the Packers in free agency.

Green Bay has a hole to fill at center after 2021 second-round pick Josh Myers joined the New York Jets last month. Myers started 56 games for the Packers over the past four seasons, including 16 last year.

The Packers have long praised Jenkins for his versatility. While he has primarily played left guard during his seven seasons with the Packers, Jenkins has also started eight games at left tackle, six at right tackle and four at center. He made 26 starts at center during his college career at Mississippi State.

"We’ve talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line, having guys that can move into different spots," Gutekunst said. "Elgton is one of those guys who can play all five spots."

Jenkins started all 17 games — 16 at left guard, one at center — for the Packers last season. The 2019 second-round pick has made 85 starts, and he earned Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2022.