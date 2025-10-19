Packers face Cardinals in Arizona, NFL's second-oldest rivalry continues

The Brief The Cardinals host the Packers in Arizona for a Week 7 matchup. The Packers have dominated the all-time series with a 47-26-4 mark, including three playoff contests. Game time is set for 3:25 p.m. central time.



The Green Bay Packers head to the desert for a Week 7 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for Sunday 3:25 p.m.

Packers-Cardinals stats

The backstory:

Green Bay (3-1-1) is coming off a Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and sits atop the competitive NFC North. It is the only division in the NFL in which all four teams have winning records. Arizona (2-4) has lost four straight and sits in last place of the NFC West.

The Packers have dominated the all-time series with a 47-26-4 mark, including three playoff contests. Green Bay beat Arizona 34-13 at Lambeau Field last October.

Two of the NFL's oldest franchises, the Packers and Cardinals first played one another in 1921. When the Cardinals were located in Chicago prior to 1960, the two teams regularly met multiple times per season.

Scoring

By the numbers:

1st quarter:

C.Ryland 32 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-P.O'Donnell. Cardinals 3, Packers 0

2nd quarter:

L.Havrisik 31 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers 3, Cardinals 3

C.Ryland 40 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-P.O'Donnell. Cardinals 6, Packers 3