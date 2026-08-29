The Brief A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to prison for causing an injury that led to a senior living facility resident's death. Abrianna Clark was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision. The injury happened at a Mequon facility in November 2024. The victim died at a Cedarburg facility in January 2025.



A Milwaukee woman convicted of injuring a Mequon senior living facility resident, leading to the resident's death, has been sentenced to prison.

Prison sentence

In court:

Court records show Abrianna Clark, 28, was found guilty at trial of second-degree reckless homicide and physical abuse of an elder.

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An Ozaukee County Judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. A restitution hearing is set for Sept. 8.

Abrianna Clark

Senior living injury

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Mequon police were called to Story Point Senior Living on Mequon Road for a report of an incident of "physical abuse to an elderly person in the memory care unit." It happened on Nov. 14, 2024.

When officers arrived at the facility, court filings said they spoke to the facility director. The director said a 76-year-old resident was taken to the hospital after a fall was reported on Nov. 7. It was later learned that the resident had suffered a broken femur.

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More than two months later, in late January 2025, investigators learned the victim died at a senior living facility in Cedarburg. The Ozaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on the victim and identified the cause of death as "'complication of left hip fracture' related to the November 2024 injury," according to court filings.

What they're saying:

The director looked into the circumstances surrounding the fall, the complaint said, and spoke with staff members who were working during the incident. In that process, the director learned that Clark, a caretaker, pushed the victim "to the ground."

Ozaukee County Justice Center, Port Washington

Officers then spoke with staff members who were working at the time of the incident. Court filings said one staff member saw the victim crying and heard Clark state "approximately five times, ‘I pushed her.’" The staff member said Clark explained that the victim called her names, "hit her with a ruler, and broke her glasses." Another witness

Dig deeper:

Investigators later interviewed Clark about the incident. The complaint said Clark told police she went into the victim's room and saw her lying on the bathroom floor. She said she and a coworker carried the victim into the common area and set her on a chair.

When investigators pointed out inconsistencies in the story, prosecutors said Clark then stated, "I did not push her" and reiterated that she found the victim on the bathroom floor.