Ozaukee County deputies seek bicyclist after hit-and-run crash

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The Brief The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Fredonia. Deputies said the bicyclist was struck by a silver Ford Escape with Illinois plates while traveling west on Fredonia Kohler Road. A witness told deputies the bicyclist left the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived, and deputies want to check his welfare.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in the town of Fredonia.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, on Fredonia Kohler Road near County Highway H.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bicyclist was traveling west on Fredonia Kohler Road when he was struck by a silver Ford Escape with Illinois registration plates.

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The driver of the suspect vehicle was later found and arrested on other charges, deputies said.

A witness told deputies the bicyclist left the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived. Deputies have not identified or located him.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are trying to contact the bicyclist to check his condition and gather more information about the crash.

The bicyclist is described as a white man who was believed to be operating an eBike. Deputies said the bicycle had significant damage to the rear wheel from the crash.

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What you can do:

Anyone who was involved in the crash, or knows someone matching the description whose bicycle recently had significant rear wheel damage, is asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172 and reference incident No. 26-12162.