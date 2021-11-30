Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect

On Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Eight others were confirmed injured.

Here is what is known about the incident:

What happened in the Oxford High School shooting?

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 12:51 p.m. local time, hundreds of calls flooded the 911 dispatch for reports of a shooting at Oxford High School. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody but not until after he shot multiple people, killing three, authorities said.

Authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

Around 2 p.m. local time, medical helicopters including the University of Michigan's Survival Flight had landed in the parking lot of the school as a secondary search was being conducted around the perimeter.

Oxford High School shooting aerial shot.

Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

So far, authorities have only confirmed that the three who were killed were students: a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old female.

Eight people were injured and two of those injured were in surgery Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement. Six of the injured are in stable condition.

Where can Oxford parents or guardians reunite with their kids?

Parents and guardians were instructed to go to the Meijer grocery store parking lot across the street from the high school to reunite with students, according to FOX 2.

Oxford High School shooting suspect

The sheriff said that the suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, has been taken into custody and has invoked his right to remain silent.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the assailant's motives were for the attack.

During a news conference Tuesday evening, McCabe said investigators were aware of how the suspect got the gun but declined to give details. The sheriff also declined to say if the suspect’s parents were cooperating but said they have hired an attorney.

The 15-year-old is being held at the Oakland County’s Children’s Village, a juvenile detention center in Pontiac, Michigan. The suspect could potentially be tried as an adult, according to the sheriff, but that will be decided by the Oakland County Prosecutor.

What’s next in the investigation

The sheriff’s office said they will be reviewing the high school’s security cameras and will be interviewing every student necessary to gain further information on what led to the deadly shooting.

Approximately 1,800 students attend Oxford High School, according to the sheriff.

Where is Oxford Township, Michigan

Oxford High School is located in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and FOX 2 Detroit contributed to this report.