Dane County OWI arrest, Wisconsin woman arrested for 7th offense
MADISON, Wis. - A 42-year-old woman from Madison was arrested near Stoughton on Monday night, Feb. 9, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.
What we know:
A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol Communications Center received a complaint about a vehicle that was crossing all lanes and driving on the shoulder.
A trooper located the vehicle near Stoughton and made a traffic stop. During the initial investigation, the driver was found to show signs of impairment.
After performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was arrested for operating while under the influence — the 7th offense.
Charges include 7th offense operating while under the influence and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post.