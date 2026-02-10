Dane County OWI arrest, Wisconsin woman arrested for 7th offense

article

The Brief A Madison woman was arrested for OWI 7th offense in Dane County on Monday, Feb. 9. The Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint about a vehicle that was crossing all lanes and driving on the shoulder. A trooper located the vehicle near Stoughton and made a traffic stop.



A 42-year-old woman from Madison was arrested near Stoughton on Monday night, Feb. 9, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

What we know:

A news release says the Wisconsin State Patrol Communications Center received a complaint about a vehicle that was crossing all lanes and driving on the shoulder.

A trooper located the vehicle near Stoughton and made a traffic stop. During the initial investigation, the driver was found to show signs of impairment.

After performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was arrested for operating while under the influence — the 7th offense.

Charges include 7th offense operating while under the influence and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.