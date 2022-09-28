Over 87K pounds of meat recalled over listeria concerns

article

Federal health officials are warning consumers that over 87,000 pounds of meat products are being recalled because they "may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes."

According to a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Behrmann Meat and Processing's various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products were recalled after testing revealed "Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in products produced by the establishment."

The approximately 87,382 pounds of affected meat products were sold to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, officials said.

The affected products were produced between July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022, and can be identified by the establishment number EST 20917, which is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to FSIS, there hasn't been any reported illnesses or adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

Still, consumers who consume the bacteria can fall ill with listeriosis.

What is listeriosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeriosis is defined as a serious infection.

People with weakened immune systems and elderly individuals as well as pregnant women and their newborns are most at risk for a serious infection, the CDC said. Each year, about 1,600 people get sick with listeriosis and 260 die, the CDC reported.

Meanwhile, healthy consumers can suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the recall notice continued.

Behrmann Meat & Processing, is a family owned business that processes 250 hogs weekly, all locally raised, and approximately 25 beef. Its specialties include cured Bacon, bone-in and bone-out cured hams, and "squeel’n fresh" pork sausage and bratwurst along with fresh beef cuts, the company's website said.

