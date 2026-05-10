Oshkosh officer-involved shooting at Fleet Farm, suspect wounded

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The Brief An Oshkosh police officer shot an armed man at the Fleet Farm store on Washburn Street on Sunday morning, May 10. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer who was involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.



A person with a handgun was shot by a police officer at a Fleet Farm in Oshkosh on Sunday morning, May 10.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, at about 8 a.m., Oshkosh police were dispatched to the Fleet Farm on Washburn Street (near Witzel and I-41) for an adult male with a handgun.

Once on scene, a police officer encountered the man with a handgun and the officer fired his weapon. The man was struck by gunfire and quickly taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

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Police say there is no active threat to the community and no other suspects are believed to be involved.

Investigation

What's next:

Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating this incident. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or use the P3 tips app.