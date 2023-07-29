Oshkosh midair helicopter crash, NTSB investigates

article

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a midair crash between two aircraft near Oshkosh. It happened Saturday, July 29.

The NTSB said one of the aircraft was a type of helicopter – the other an "autogyro."

Currently, Oshkosh is hosting EAA AirVenture – an annual event that draws thousands of planes and fans to the east central Wisconsin area. This year's air show started July 24 and wraps up Sunday, July 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.