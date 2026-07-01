Oshkosh police seize over 600 illegal fireworks; estimated value of $29,000

article

The Brief Oshkosh Police confiscated over 600 illegal fireworks worth an estimated $29,000. The business was selling illegal fireworks out of a separate trailer, which was parked away from the actual fireworks stand. Legal fireworks in the city include sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, and confetti poppers.



Oshkosh Police seized more than 600 illegal fireworks last week, with an estimated value of $29,000.

Illegal fireworks

What we know:

The Oshkosh Police Department received information regarding the potential sale of illegal fireworks at a stand located near N. Washburn Street and Lin Way on June 26.

An inspection by the Oshkosh Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division revealed that the stand was selling fireworks in violation of municipal code.

The business was selling the illegal fireworks from a separate trailer parked away from the main stand, police said.

Law enforcement seized over 600 illegal fireworks with an estimated value of $29,000.

Municipal ordinance

The backstory:

In 2024, the Oshkosh Common Council enhanced penalties for violations of their municipal ordinance related to fireworks, including an increase in fines.

Every year around the Fourth of July, Oshkosh police receive a high volume of resident complaints regarding illegal fireworks.

From July 1 to July 7, 2024, officers responded to about 80 fireworks-related calls.

During the same week in 2025, the department handled roughly 118 fireworks calls and issued 26 citations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"The Oshkosh Police Department will continue to conduct inspections of locations that sell fireworks to ensure that illegal fireworks are not being sold to individuals within the City of Oshkosh who do not possess a permit to buy these fireworks," the Oshkosh Police Department said. "Officers will also be responding to fireworks complaints to make contact with citizens to determine if a violation has occurred. If a violation has occurred, law enforcement action will occur, and fireworks found to be in violation will be seized to curtail repeat violations and ongoing problems.'

Legal Fireworks

Legal fireworks include sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, and confetti poppers containing less than half a grain of explosive material.

Illegal Fireworks

Restricted fireworks include Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, and any device that explodes or becomes airborne. Possession or use of these items is strictly prohibited for individuals or groups lacking a valid government permit.