Oshkosh Defense lands $53M order for Common Bridge Transporters
OSHKOSH, Wis. - Oshkosh Defense LLC announced on Thursday, Jan. 15, that U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal has placed a $53 million order for Common Bridge Transporters (CBTs) under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle V program.
Common Bridge Transporter order
What we know:
A news release says the CBT is built on Oshkosh’s heavy tactical truck architecture. It allows units to keep combat formations advancing when terrain and threat conditions complicate mobility.
The CBT, engineered to transport, launch, and retrieve bridge bays and bridge erection boats (BEBs), extends the Army’s mobility by delivering and positioning bridge assets that keep maneuver forces moving across wet gaps.
