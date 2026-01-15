Oshkosh Defense lands $53M order for Common Bridge Transporters

article

The Brief The U.S. Army ordered Common Bridge Transporters (CBTs) from Oshkosh Defense under the FHTV V program. CBTs are engineered to transport and deploy bridge assets, ensuring combat formations can cross "wet gaps" and difficult terrain.



Oshkosh Defense LLC announced on Thursday, Jan. 15, that U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal has placed a $53 million order for Common Bridge Transporters (CBTs) under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle V program.

Common Bridge Transporter order

What we know:

A news release says the CBT is built on Oshkosh’s heavy tactical truck architecture. It allows units to keep combat formations advancing when terrain and threat conditions complicate mobility.

The CBT, engineered to transport, launch, and retrieve bridge bays and bridge erection boats (BEBs), extends the Army’s mobility by delivering and positioning bridge assets that keep maneuver forces moving across wet gaps.