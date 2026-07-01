Operation Dry Water campaign set for July 3-5; targets impaired boating

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The Brief Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens are joining law enforcement nationwide for "Operation Dry Water. From July 3–5, the annual campaign will focus on preventing boating while impaired. Alcohol use remains a leading known contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities nationwide.



To keep the waters safe this holiday weekend, Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens are joining law enforcement nationwide for "Operation Dry Water."

From July 3–5, the annual campaign will focus on preventing boating while impaired.

Operation Dry Water

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Operation Dry Water is a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, alcohol use remains a top contributing factor in nationwide recreational boating fatalities.

In 2025, alcohol played a role in a third of Wisconsin’s 15 fatal boating accidents. Operating a boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs is both highly dangerous and illegal.

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"Boating is an incredibly popular pastime in Wisconsin, especially on summer holiday weekends," said Lt. John Sinclair, DNR Boating Law Administrator. "Unfortunately, with that increased traffic comes more people who choose to operate their boats drunk or high. Boating under the influence is irresponsible, illegal and puts everyone at risk. Make the right choice."

The Wisconsin DNR urges boaters, operators and passengers to boat sober, wear a life jacket and respect others on the water.