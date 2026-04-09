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Open Record: Up For Grabs

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Published  April 9, 2026 10:41am CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: Up For Grabs

Open Record: Up For Grabs

The Wisconsin Supreme Court continues its hard left turn as another liberal-backed candidate cruises to victory. Judge Chris Taylor will soon join the majority after a landslide win in the 2026 Spring Election. On this week's episode of Open Record, FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi joins Carl and Bryan to explain why liberal-backed Justices will control the court for at least the next 4 years — and likely beyond. 

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Supreme Court continues its hard left turn as another liberal-backed candidate cruises to victory. Judge Chris Taylor will soon join the majority after a landslide win in the 2026 Spring Election. On this week's episode of Open Record, FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi joins Carl and Bryan to explain why liberal-backed Justices will control the court for at least the next 4 years — and likely beyond. Plus, a $135-million dollar school referendum - rejected. Waukesha elects a Democratic mayor. And a longtime Brookfield mayor withstands an onslaught of outside spending from Washington, DC.

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