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Open Record: Ridglan Farms beagles freed; 1,500 dogs bought by rescues

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Published  May 1, 2026 3:26pm CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Ridglan Farms beagles freed: Open Record

Ridglan Farms beagles freed: Open Record

Hundreds of Ridglan Farms beagles born into confinement and destined for science labs are getting a second chance at life. Two large non-profit animal welfare organizations announced Thursday, April 30th, that they inked a deal to purchase 1,500 beagles from the Dane County breeder. 

MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of Ridglan Farms beagles born into confinement and destined for science labs are getting a second chance at life. Two large non-profit animal welfare organizations announced Thursday, April 30, that they inked a deal to purchase 1,500 beagles from the Dane County breeder. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Carl Deffenbaugh and Sara Smith discuss the extraordinary events of the past six weeks that led up to the high-stakes negotiation, what a pharmaceutical industry group says about the future of animal testing, and how the Wisconsin Humane Society plans to get 150 of the dogs ready for fostering and adoption.

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