Open Record: Ridglan Farms beagles freed; 1,500 dogs bought by rescues
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of Ridglan Farms beagles born into confinement and destined for science labs are getting a second chance at life. Two large non-profit animal welfare organizations announced Thursday, April 30, that they inked a deal to purchase 1,500 beagles from the Dane County breeder. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Carl Deffenbaugh and Sara Smith discuss the extraordinary events of the past six weeks that led up to the high-stakes negotiation, what a pharmaceutical industry group says about the future of animal testing, and how the Wisconsin Humane Society plans to get 150 of the dogs ready for fostering and adoption.
Related story links:
- Ridglan Farms beagles: Rescue groups pay for release of 1,500 dogs
- Exclusive interview with Wayne Pacelle
- FOX6 Investigators have exclusive interview with Lauree Simmons
- Ridglan Farms beagles: Update from FOX6 Investigators
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