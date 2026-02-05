Open Record: ICE Forecast
Milwaukee - In the wake of fatal shootings by federal immigration agents in Minnesota, Milwaukee city leaders are preparing for a potential surge in ICE agents here. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Abril Preciado shares what she's hearing from those in Milwaukee's Hispanic community. Milwaukee Alderperson JoCasta Zamirripa explains the tightrope she's trying to walk. And the chairman of the Milwaukee County Republican Party explains why he believes critics of ICE are fanning the flames of fear.
