Open Record: Force of Nature
In 1926, a Chicago man designated one week in February as "Negro History Week." Fifty years later, in 1976, President Gerald Force officially proclaimed February "Black History Month." This week on Open Record, we commemorate 100 years of Black history in America. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn is joined by FOX6's Bria Jones and meteorologist Holly Baker. They discuss the death of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, a push to get more attention for missing Black girls and women in Milwaukee, and a profile of America's first Black (and first female) TV meteorologist. Hear how a bank robbery landed her the job of her dreams!
Related story links:
- Legacy of June Bacon-Bercey, America's first Black female TV meteorologist
- Jesse Jackson remembered by Dontre Hamilton's family in fight for justice
- Rev. Jesse Jackson dies at 84; Milwaukee activist, leaders honor his legacy
If you have an issue you'd like the FOX6 Investigators to explore or a question to suggest for our Off The Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.