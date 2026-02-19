The Brief A last-minute push to regulate wakesurfing in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn. A Republican offered a bill amendment that authorizes the hunting of sandhill cranes. That bill would still need Wisconsin Senate approval and the governor's signature.



A last-minute push to regulate wakesurfing in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn Thursday, and a surprise development had Democrats yelling in objection on the Assembly floor.

Wakesurfing regulation

The backstory:

Wakesurfing is a sport that relies on boats that create artificial waves big enough to surf. It's become a controversial issue in Wisconsin: critics say they damage lakes, while supporters say those concerns are overblown.

A Wisconsin Senate committee spent the day hearing hours of testimony on a pair of competing wakesurfing bills. One favored by boat manufacturers, the other more restrictive bill supported by a coalition of more than 100 groups from across the political spectrum.

A bill favored by wakesurfers would require wakeboats to stay 200 feet away from shore, while critics wanted 500 feet and a 20-foot depth restriction.

On Thursday, the less restrictive bill came up for a vote on the Assembly floor with an unexpected addition that State Rep. Lisa Subeck, a Madison Democrat, said "substantially changed" the bill.

Sandhill crane hunt?

What they're saying:

Robert Brooks, a Saukville Republican, offered an amendment to the wakesurfing bill that authorizes the hunting of sandhill cranes in Wisconsin. It's something Republicans have long wanted and Democrats have staunchly opposed.

The statewide debate over wakesurfing had split the Republican Party down the middle. The amendment helped supporters garner just enough votes to pass the industry-favored wakesurfing bill that was just introduced a few days ago.

"When Madison operates at warp speed, something’s wrong," said Fred Prehn with Lakes at Stake.

Ongoing decision

What's next:

It's still unclear which side will prevail, but one thing is clear: the outcome will make a splash. The bill that passed the Assembly on Thursday would set a 300-foot distance restriction for wakesurfing, but no depth restriction. It would also authorize a sandhill crane hunt.

However, that bill still needs Wisconsin Senate approval – not to mention the governor's signature. At last check, the Senate Transportation Committee was in its sixth hour of testimony on competing wakesurfing bills Thursday.

See the bills

Dig deeper:

