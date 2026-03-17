Online sports betting; Wisconsin Senate approves legalization bill

The Brief The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow online sports betting in the state. The legislation would allow bets if the servers processing wagers are located on tribal lands. The proposal now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who could sign or veto the bill.



The Wisconsin Senate approved a bill Tuesday, March 17, that would allow online sports betting in the state.

What we know:

Current Wisconsin law only allows sports wagering in person at tribal casinos where the state’s gaming agreements with Native American tribes permit it.

The legislation would allow online sports betting if the server or betting infrastructure processing wagers is physically located on American Indian land.

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The Wisconsin Senate passed the bill on a 21-12 vote that was not along party lines, with some Republicans and Democrats supporting the measure and others opposing it.

Dig deeper:

Opponents say they are concerned about increased problem gambling and the possibility of betting being available as easily as a phone in someone’s hand.

Supporters argue many people in Wisconsin are already illegally betting online and say the state and tribal nations are missing out on millions of dollars in potential revenue.

What's next:

The bill has already passed both the Assembly and Senate and now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, though it is unclear whether he will sign or veto the legislation.

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If the governor signs the bill, he would be allowed to negotiate with Wisconsin’s Native American tribes. The state's tribes would still need to renegotiate their compacts, which would require federal approval.

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